Two Docked For Killing Police Corporal In Abakaliki

A chef’s magistrate court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, on Wednesday ordered that Anthony Odeh and Amadi Chibuike be placed in a correctional facility for allegedly killing a police corporal.

New Telegraph Odeh, 40, and Chibuike, 34, are charged with two counts of murder and conspiracy.

The prosecutor, Insp. Bassey Okon, informed the court that the defendants committed the crimes on February 10 in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Okon claimed Odey planned with Chibuike and others who are still at large to assassinate Emeka Kelvin, a serving police corporal with the force number F/No 518032.

The prosecutor stated that the offenses were punishable under Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 33, Vol. 1 of the Ebonyi State Laws.

The defendants’ pleas were not taken but Mr C. O Okpere, counsel for the defendants, asked the court to grant them bail.

The prosecutor opposed the bail motion, urging the court to place the accused in a detention facility.

Magistrate Ojemba Isu-Oko denied bail and put the prisoners in a detention facility.

He stated that the case file and accompanying materials should be referred to the Department of Public Prosecution for legal consultation.

He, however, adjourned the case until April 5.