New Telegraph

June 2, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Two Docked For…

Two Docked For Alleged Assault, Threat To Life In Ogun

45-year-old Akintilebo Akintayo and 37-year-old Faith Philip were on Friday docked at an Ota Magistrates Court in Ogun State for alleged assault and threat to life.

New Telegraph gathered that the Police charged the suspects with 3 counts of conspiracy, a threat to life and assault.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the offences.

But the Insp E.O. Adaraloye, the Prosecutor, told the court that the defendants and others still at large committed the offences at Bells Bus-Stop, Ota on March 31st at around 9:00 p.m.

Adaraloye told the court that the defendants, with their accomplices, conspired to conduct themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by threatening to kill the complainant, one Mr Odia Clement.

He alleged that they also assaulted and tore the complainant’s cloth.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the Criminal Code, Vol.1, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adeyemi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with tax payment to the Ogun State Government.

The case was adjourned till June 27 for further hearing.

 

Tags:

Read Previous

I Narrowly Escaped Death During El-Rufai’s Reign In Kaduna – Sani
Read Next

Mutfwang Swears In SGS, Attorney-General, Insists On Merit For Appointments

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023