Two Dies, One Injured On Lagos-Badagry Expressway

The Lagos State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of two persons in a road accident along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Confirming the development on Saturday evening, the Unit Commander, Mr Williams Manga, said the accident occurred at 7:10 a.m. near the Mammy Market Barracks axis of the expressway.

According to him, one other person sustained injuries and the cause of the accident was due to excessive speeding.

He added that the injured person had been taken to the General Hospital in Badagry for treatment, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the mortuary of the hospital.

The unit commander advised motorists plying the Lagos-Badagry expressway to reduce their speed on the one-lane expressway.

