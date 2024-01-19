Two Dies In Kogi Auto Crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kogi State Sector Command, has confirmed two persons died in an auto crash that occurred along the Ogori –Magongo road in Kogi State, on Thursday.

The State Sector Commander, Oyedeji Samuel Sunday who confirmed the development in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday said the incident happened at about 2 pm on Thursday.

He attributed the accident to wrong overtaking. “The accident was between a commercial motorcyclist and a Toyota Venza car. There was wrong overtaking which led to this ghastly motor accident.

“Two people have been confirmed dead and have since been deposited in a morgue in nearby Edo State while the other person is receiving treatment at Ogori General Hospital”.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident was a result of overspeeding

New Telegraph learnt that one accident victim died immediately, while the other, a female who was unconscious, was brought to Ogori General Hospital and died of injuries incurred by the accident.

One of the deceased victims was identified as John Aisoni, a commercial motorcyclist in the Ogori Magongo area of Kogi State, while the other is working in a microfinance bank in the same Local Government.

The Sector Commander, however, added that; motorists should avoid overspeeding and ensure they abide by all the rules guiding road usage.