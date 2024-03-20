Two Dies In Iseyin-Ogbomoso Road Accident

A car collision on Tuesday along Iseyin-Ogbomoso Road claimed the lives of two people.

In Oyo State, the main route between Oke Ogun and Ogbomoso is called Iseyin-Ogbomoso Road.

New Telegraph learnt that the accident claimed the lives of two people: the driver and a passenger.

It was further gathered that an eighteen-person bus carrying passengers from Iseyin to Ogbomoso had flipped over on the freeway.

Alhaji Lukman Omipoleko Olope was recognized as the driver by a few Iseyin indigenous people.

Joshua Adekanye, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

In a phone call, Adekanye said that the incident happened at the hamlet of Aworo Dada.

He said that members of the Amotekun Corps and vigilante squad conducted a rescue mission.