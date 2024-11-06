Two Die, Several Injured In Orlu Market Bomb Explosion

Share

Tragedy struck at the Orlu International Market, Imo State yesterday, when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated, claiming two lives and injuring several others.

The explosion caused stampede and confusion as people ran helterskelter, causing many injuries. A source said, “We were at the market when we heard an explosion. There was confusion everywhere as people ran for their lives.

Some persons were killed in this explosion.” The Imo Police spokesman, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the incident, said two persons were killed. “It was an IED that exploded,” he said.

“The Commissioner of Police Aboki Danjuma, has deployed AntiBomb operatives to the scene.” According to him, “two persons who incidentally were the hoodlums were killed in the process of setting up an IED and in the process, it exploded.”

Okoye called for calm, saying, “We have deployed operatives to the area. No cause for alarm. We ask all Imolites to report suspicious activities in their areas and be vigilant.”

