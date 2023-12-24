Two Die, Seven Injured In Sagamu-Ore Road Accident

Two persons died, while seven others sustained injuries in a road crash at J4, along the Sagamu/Ijebu-Ode/Ore highway, Ogun State. The accident which occurred on Saturday at about 3:35pm, involved two vehicles, a Chevrolet SUV with registration number, WWW 75 MW, and a truck marked, SRA 584 XB. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

The Public Education Officer of the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Florence Okpe said six men and one woman were injured, while one man and one woman died in the crash. “The suspected causes of the crash were excessive speed and road obstruction. “The jeep driver rammed into the stationary truck due to excessive speeding.

“The injured victims were rescued by a good Samaritan driver that was driving behind them and took them to hospital for medical attention, while the corpses were deposited at the state General Hospital morgue, Ijebu-Ode by FRSC operatives,” Okpe said.

Meanwhile, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Ogun, Anthony Uga, had advised motorists to always apply caution while driving, urging them to maintain the stipulated speed limit especially at this period of high vehicular movement.