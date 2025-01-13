Two Die, Properties Destroy In Ondo Communal Clashes

Share

Two persons were shot dead while properties worth millions of Naira were during the communal clash between Owake and Ebo communities in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of Ondo State

During the violence, it was gathered that a house belonging to Francis Omorinbola was set ablaze, while several residents were Injured. The injured, sources said have been rushed to the newly commissioned Federal Medical Centre in Iwaro-Oka for treatment.

A source in the town revealed that the palace of the Asin of Oka-Odo and an event hall were also destroyed during the clash.

The source said, “Oka-Odo Community was attacked on Sunday night by suspected hoodlums allegedly from the neighbouring Ebo community.

“As I speak, both the palace and the event hall have been completely destroyed, and several houses were set on fire. Sadly, a house belonging to Mr. Omorinbola Francis, also known as Ekoro, was burnt to the ground, and efforts to extinguish the flames proved futile.

“Earlier that same day, members of the Owake Community had gone to install signposts on lands along Ikun Road, acting in line with an Appeal Court judgment that affirmed their ownership of the disputed lands.

“However, on their way back, members of the Owake Community were ambushed by suspected thugs, who launched a violent attack, leaving many injured. The injured residents were promptly transported to the newly commissioned Federal Medical Centre in GRA for medical attention.”

Giving details of the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi said the clash started on January 12th when youths from Oka-Odo went on a hunting expedition and were allegedly attacked by youths from Ebo.

He said the Ebo youths were said to have mistaken them for individuals from Owake, with whom they have an unresolved land dispute.

In retaliation, Afolabi said Oka-Odo youths mobilized and invaded the Ebo community, leading to incidents of arson.

He said the conflict led to casualties on both sides, leading to the death of two persons whose names and identities are not unknown, while the injured are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

The Police Boss said a police team, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP Ops), has been deployed to the area to restore peace and prevent further escalation.

The Police Boss urged all parties involved to stealth their sword, as violence and property destruction would only result in stagnation and underdevelopment.

The CP urged the communities to seek peaceful resolutions to their disputes to avoid further loss of lives and property while assuring residents that the police would ensure that the perpetrators of violence on both sides are brought to justice.

