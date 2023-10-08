Two Die, Others Injured as Customs Officers Chase Suspected Smugglers in Oyo

No fewer than two persons have lost their lives in a road accident which involved some officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and individuals suspected to be smugglers.

According to Sunday Telegraph’s checks, the incident occurred along the Iseyin-Ibadan Road in Oyo State on Thursday when the Customs Officers were allegedly chasing some peo- ple suspected to be smugglers, leading to the death of a Customs Officer and a resident of the state whose identity is yet to be revealed.

Some Customs officers and other residents involved in the accident sustained various degrees of injuries and are still in hospital as of the time of filing this report. One of the eyewitnesses who preferred anonymity disclosed that the damaged vehicle used in chasing the people suspected to be smugglers had been moved to Iseyin.

“There was an accident that occurred yesterday. It was the customs officers who said they were chasing some people suspected to be smugglers. In the process, they had an accident and two people died. The vehicle has been towed to Iseyin”. Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Oyo and Osun Command, Kayode Wey, when contacted, said he was not aware of the incident.

But the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Operating Unit (FOU) Zone A of NCS, Theophilus Du- niya, while confirming the accident, said it was a lone accident. He denied the report that the Customs Officers were chasing anyone when the incident happened, but confirmed that only one Customs officer died as a result of the accident.