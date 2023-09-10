Two Die, One Injured In Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway Accident

Two persons have died while one other was injured in an accident that occurred along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway on Sunday.

The accident which involved a Mazda bus and an unregistered Mazda car, occurred at Ayedere village in Ewekoro local government area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to Akinbiyi, the accident was caused by the driver of the unregistered Mazda car who drove against traffic and had a head-on collision with the Mazda bus marked SEY 311 ZY.

The TRACE spokesperson added that the drivers of the two vehicles died while a motorboy sustained injuries.

Akinbiyi explained that the injured motorboy had been rescued at a nearby hospital before the arrival of TRACE, saying that the driver of the car had been taken away by his family for burial.

He said that the driver of the bus was deposited at Ifo General Hospital morgue.

“According to eyewitnesses, the white Mazda bus, loaded with foodstuffs was on its rightful lane, outbound Abeokuta.

“The unregistered Mazda car, driving in a direction prohibited by traffic law collided with the bus, leaving the drivers of both vehicles dead on the spot due to the impact of the collision.

“The motor boy of the white Mazda bus sustained varying degrees of injuries and has been taken to a private clinic for medical attention,” he said.

Akinbiyi warned drivers to desist from committing route violations, saying that there are a lot of dangers associated with route violations.