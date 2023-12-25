Two Die On Christmas Day In Lagos-Ibadan Road Accident

Two persons died on Christmas day in an accident that occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident occurred after Sagamu Interchange, before the RCCG Camp in Mowe, Ogun State.

The Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday.

According to her, the accident involved an 18-seated Hiace bus, travelling from the interchange, en route to Mowe.

Okpe disclosed that the accident was caused by wrongful overtaking on the path of the bus driver.

She said: “The fatal crash occurred at about 1720 hrs on Xmas day, involving 15 persons, which comprised of 12 male adults and three female adults. One person was injured and two persons were recorded dead (two male adults).

“Two vehicles were involved a Toyota bus with registration TSE266XA, and a Mazda bus marked FKJ215XX.

“The suspected causes of the crash were wrongful overtaking and speeding.

“The injured victim was taken to Idera Hospital for medical attention and the corpses were deposited at the same hospital’s morgue.”

Meanwhile, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Ogun, Anthony Uga, has advised motorists to shun speed and give maximum attention while driving.

Uga also sympathised with the families of the victims and advised them to contact the FRSC in Sagamu for more information about the crash.