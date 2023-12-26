Two people have been confirmed dead while six others were injured in an early Tuesday crash that occurred around 2:21 am, around Car Park C turning of the Redemption City, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The lone crash involving a Toyota bus with number plate ACA607XT was blamed on excessive speed after which the bus lost control and crashed.

The spokesperson for Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday.

The injured victims were said to have been taken to a nearby hospital while the corpses of the deceased were also said to have been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

The Sector Commander, FRSC Ogun Sector Command, Anthony Uga, is said to be sad over the refusal of motorists to obey simple traffic rules especially that of speed limit which has been the cause of fatal crashes on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He further advised motorists to go with the stipulated speed limit and drive to stay alive.

The statement partly read, “The crash occurred in the early hours of today Tuesday, December 27, 2023, at about 0221 hrs around Car Park C turning on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

A total of eight persons were involved, all male adults, six were injured and two persons were recorded dead. “The vehicle involved was with registration number ACA607XT a Toyota Hiace bus. “The suspected cause of the lone crash was excessive speed which led to loss of control and the vehicle crashed.”