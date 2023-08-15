Two Die In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accidents

Two persons died in the early hours of Tuesday in two separate accidents along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun sector command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accidents to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to Okpe, the first accident occurred at midnight, around Heyden Petrol Station, involving two male adults.

“Unfortunately 01 person was recorded dead from the crash and the second person unhurt,” Okpe said.

She added that the vehicle involved was unidentified,” stating that “it was a case of hit-and-run. The corpse was deposited at Idera morgue Sagamu.”

The second road crash, Okpe, said, occurred at about 04:25 am, around the Tollgate on the Sagamu-Abeokuta route.

Okpe disclosed that the Mack truck, marked JBD483ZY involved in the crash engaged in speeding, which she said led to loss of control.

“The suspected cause of the lone crash was speed, which led to the loss of control and the vehicle crashed.

“Two male adults were involved. One was killed and the other unhurt. The corpse was deposited at Idera morgue, Sagamu,” Okpe explained.

Meanwhile, the Ogun FRSC Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, described the crashes as avoidable one if caution was considered and simple traffic rules were put in place.

Uga sympathised with the families of the victims and advised the motoring public to put safety first whenever using the road.