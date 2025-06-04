Two Die From Suspected Diphtheria Outbreak At UBTH

Share

Two persons have reportedly died from complications linked to diphtheria at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Ugbowo, Edo State.

The deaths were among five patients who presented with advanced symptoms of the highly infectious disease.

In response to the outbreak, the Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole, convened an emergency meeting involving heads of health institutions in the state, as well as representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). A rapid response team was activated, and free treatment commenced for affected individuals.

The meeting followed a report from UBTH confirming five cases of diphtheria, including two fatalities.

“Diphtheria is a vaccine-preventable disease, and its resurgence in our state is deeply concerning. It points to gaps in immunisation coverage, surveillance, and public health awareness,” Dr. Oshiomhole said. “These cases are not just statistics — they represent real families, real loss, and a serious threat to our communities if not addressed urgently.”

He stressed the need for a proactive and collaborative approach, adding, “We have activated a response team and commenced free treatment. Residents are advised to ensure that their children are fully immunised.”

The Public Relations Officer of UBTH, Mr. Joshua Uwaila, who confirmed the outbreak, could not confirm the exact number of fatalities.

“There is indeed a resurgence of diphtheria, which is why our public health nurses are engaging the public, and our doctors are creating awareness through radio programmes,” he said.

Diphtheria is caused by the Corynebacterium diphtheriae bacterium. It spreads through respiratory droplets or direct contact with infected individuals. If untreated, it can lead to severe respiratory complications, heart failure, paralysis, and even death.

