Two Detained Over Murder, Burning Of Woman In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command have arrested two principal suspects in connection with the brutal murder and burning of a young woman on Saturday in the ‘Gangare’ area near the canal behind Mile 12 Market, Lagos.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement yesterday.

Hundeyin stated that the victim, originally from Nasarawa State, was allegedly attacked and set ablaze in a premeditated act orchestrated by her estranged boyfriend and accomplices.

The police clarified that, contrary to widespread misinformation, no blasphemy was involved in the incident. He noted that the deceased had been living in the area with relatives from the northern part of the country, and her exact occupation remains unknown.

