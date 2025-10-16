Two Dead, Two Escape As Trailer Crushes Keke Tricycle In Anambra

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Thursday in Onitsha, Anambra State, when a trailer crushed two occupants of a Keke tricycle along the Onitsha–Owerri Road.

Eyewitnesses said the trailer, which was conveying a container, lost balance while navigating the deplorable section of the road. The container reportedly fell off the vehicle and landed on the tricycle, killing two passengers on the spot.

Two other occupants, however, escaped unhurt, as residents and passersby made frantic efforts to rescue the victims before they eventually succumbed to their injuries.

Confirming the incident, the Anambra Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bridget Asekhauno, said operatives from the RS5.31A outpost were immediately deployed to the scene.

Asekhauno lamented the impatience of many road users, noting that reckless driving and disregard for traffic regulations have continued to cause avoidable accidents across the state.

She appealed to motorists and tricycle operators to exercise patience while driving, adding that a few minutes of caution could prevent tragic incidents like the one in Onitsha.

The fatal crash has once again drawn public attention to the deplorable condition of the Onitsha–Owerri Road, which has become almost impassable due to deep gullies and sections eroded