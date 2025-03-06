Two Dead, Six Rescued As Three-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

Share

On Wednesday, a three-storey building collapsed in the Lekki area of Lagos, with two persons reported dead and six rescued from the incident.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the immediate cause of the incident has yet to be ascertained, and further investigations will be conducted.

LASEMA said its Response Teams have commenced a Search and Rescue Operation, and LRT is coordinating other common stakeholders for an effective response at the incident scene.

It added that the Agency’s heavy-duty equipment (Excavator) was deployed to the incident scene and is still in operation, and light and heavy-duty equipment has been deployed for the Search and Rescue Operation.

“So far, two adult males have been extricated from the rubbles of the collapsed building. Six seriously injured adult males were rescued and were administered immediate medical care by the LRU Pre-Hospital Care Unit before being transported to Marina General Hospital for further treatment,” the statement said.

