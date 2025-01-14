Two Dead, Properties Destroyed In Ondo Communal Clashes

Share

Two persons were shot dead while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed during a communal clash between Owake and Ebo communities in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of Ondo State.

During the violence, it was learnt that a house belonging to Francis Omorinbola was set ablaze, while several residents were injured.

The injured, sources said have been rushed to the newly commissioned Federal Medical Centre in Iwaro-Oka for treatment.

A source in the town revealed that the palace of the Asin of Oka-Odo and an event hall were also destroyed during the clash. The source said, “OkaOdo Community was attacked on Sunday night by suspected hoodlums allegedly from the neighbouring Ebo Community.

“As I speak, both the palace and the event hall have been completely destroyed, and several houses were set on fire. Sadly, a house belonging to Mr. Omorinbola Francis, also known as Ekoro, was burnt to the ground, and efforts to extinguish the flames proved futile.

“Earlier that same day, members of the Owake Community had gone to install signposts on lands along Ikun Road, acting in line with an Appeal Court judgment that affirmed their ownership of the disputed lands.

