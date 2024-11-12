Two Dead, Others Hospitalised As Armed Men Open Fire In Ogun Restaurant

Share

Two persons have been confirmed dead, and two others hospitalised at the Federal Medical Center in Idi Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State, following an early morning shooting in the parking lot of Diamond Dumplings restaurant yesterday.

It was learnt that three armed men in an unregistered black Toyota Hilux, around 12:30 AM yesterday, confronted the occupants of a black Mercedes Benz GLE 350 with a DLA license plate, demanding the car keys and the confrontation that followed led to the fatal shooting.

The Divisional Police Officer from Ibara, responding to distress calls, arrived at the scene and ensured the area was secure before transporting the victims to the hospital.

Upon their arrival, the doctor on duty confirmed two fatalities, while the other two individuals are receiving medical attention.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said a prel iminary investigation has been initiated to examine the factors leading to the two deaths and to assess any potential links to cult activities.

