Two Dead, One Injured In Ogun Road Accident

Two persons have been confirmed dead while one other was injured in an accident that occurred around Ota tollgate, along the Abeokuta-Lagos highway, Ogun State on Friday.

The accident involved four vehicles: a white Volvo trailer with registration number, T-14223LA; a yellow Volkswagen marked KRD 132 XX and two Bajaj motorcycles with number plates LAR 178 VL and PKA 873 VS.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun sector command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Okpe said the crash occurred at about 05:11 a.m., adding, “A total of three persons were involved, comprising two male adults and a female adult.

“One male adult was injured while one male adult and one female adult were recorded dead from the crash,” Okpe explained.

Okpe attributed the cause of the accident to wrongful overtaking and speeding on the part of the truck driver, which led to a collision on one of the bikes.

This, Okpe said, also led to a crash on the Volkswagen vehicle and the other motorcycle. She informed me that the dead victims had been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital morgue.

Okpe stated that the Ogun FRSC Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, had cautioned motorists to always drive defensively by considering other vehicles on the road.

He emphasized that drivers should always maintain the required speed limit on the road, even as he commiserated with the families of the victims.