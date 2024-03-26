Two Dead, One Injured In Ijebu-Ode-Ibadan Expressway Crash

Two persons have been confirmed dead and one other was injured in an accident along the Idofe region of the Ijebu-Ode-Ibadan expressway on Monday.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred when the vehicles went off the highway and crashed into a tree.

In a statement issued on Monday, Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) spokesperson confirmed the development to New Telegraph.

In the early hours of Monday, three people were engaged in a collision involving a Toyota Camry car with the license plate SMK 532HY, Akinbiyi stated.

One person was hurt, while two of the occupants reportedly passed away instantly. The injured individual was transferred to Ijebu-Igbo General Hospital for treatment, while the deceased individuals’ remains were returned to their relatives.

Akinbiyi said, “There was a road crash along the Idofe area of the Ijebu-Ode-Ibadan Expressway involving three persons. Two of the persons involved are dead while the third person was injured.

“According to eyewitness accounts, the driver of the vehicle was on top speed when he suddenly lost control, and due to visibility challenges, coupled with the fact that he couldn’t control on time, the vehicle ran into a nearby bush, hit a tree and two occupants, including the driver of the vehicle, died on the spot with the third occupant sustaining varying degrees of injury.

“The corpses of the victims have been recovered by the family and taken to Ijebu-Igbo for burial, while the injured have been taken to Ijebu-Igbo General Hospital.”

The TRACE spokesperson warned that road users, especially drivers, should avoid excessive speeding when driving on the highway.

A spokesman for TRACE issued a warning to motorists, in particular, advising them to refrain from travelling at excessive speeds on public roads.

“While TRACE and the police commiserate with the families of the deceased, motorists are again cautioned against excessive speed, especially when visibility is very poor in view of its attendant consequences,” Akinbiyi stated.