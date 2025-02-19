Two Dead In Zamfara Market Explosion

Share

Two people have reportedly loss their lives in a gun powder explosion at a local market in Talata-Mafara Market, Zamfara State.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, caused widespread panic as traders and shoppers scrambled for safety in the busy market.

According to a report, the explosion originated from a shop dealing in locally fabricated firearms.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, the Chairman of Talata-Mafara Local Government, Yahaya Yari, stated that the injured victims have been referred to Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto for medical treatment.

READ ALSO

The council Chairman said he has announced the total ban on selling locally made firearms in the market and had instructed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Talata-Mafara to enforce the ban with immediate effect.

“Yes, I received a distress call this afternoon about the sad incident, 44 people were injured and they have been referred to Usman Danfodio Teaching Hospital, Sokoto for medical attention, no live was lost.

“This is not the first time it is happening, it has happened twice before today, I have announced a ban on sales of locally-made guns in the market by the local blacksmith, we cannot continue to experience this type of tragedy.

“I have instructed the DPO of Mafara to enforce the ban immediately. Anybody that wants to be selling such should be doing that from his house not at open market, risking the lives of innocent people.”

Share

Please follow and like us: