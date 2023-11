A vehicle has exploded at a bridge between US and Canada, with FBI describing the situation as “very fluid”.

Two people inside the vehicle died in the explosion. Witnesses have described seeing a car approaching the bridge at high speed, followed by a large explosion.

FBI and police are investigating and multiple roads in the area have been closed, reports the BBC Rainbow Bridge is in Niagara Falls and crosses the Niagara River as a main connection route between the US and Canada.