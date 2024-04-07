Two Dead In Ikire-Ibadan Expressway Road Crash – FRSC

At least two people were confirmed dead in an accident that happened on the Ikire-Ibadan Expressway on Friday, April 5.

Confirming the incident, the Acting Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Osun Command, Mrs Medinat Akanbi said the passengers involved in the accident were 10 females and seven males.

According to Akanbi, the collision was caused by a Toyota commercial bus with the license plate DAH 77LG losing control at a high rate of speed.

“We were able to rescue 15 passengers with severe injuries and they were all taken to undisclosed hospitals.

“Some items recovered from the accident scene had been taken to the Nigeria Police Force, Ikire,” Akanbi said.

She says that, in order to prevent accidents, drivers should make it a practice to use quality tyres.

She gave drivers advice on how to stay within the posted speed limit and steer clear of going too fast.

However, Akanbi stated that the Command would not hold back in dealing with any driver who violates the highway safety legislation.