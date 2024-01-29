Two Dead, Four Injured In Lagos-Badagry Expressway Accident

The auto crash on the Lagos-Badagry expressway claimed the lives of two persons, while four others sustained different degree of injuries.

The Mr Williams Manga, the unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Badagry who confirmed the development to newsmen said it took place about 5:46 am, at the Ibereko section of the expressway.

He said, “Our personnel were alerted about the accident around 6:12 am, and we got to the scene exactly 6:20 am.

“The Toyota Camry with dealer registration number 01-6897DLA with seven persons –four male and three female, was coming from a popular hotel when the accident occurred.

“The vehicle somersaulted many times on the old Badagry expressway, to the other side, leaving two dead, while four sustained varying degree of injury.

“One of them was not affected by the accident at all,” he said.

He added that the crash was as a result of over speeding, adding that the four injured persons were taken to General Hospital in Badagry for treatment, while the corpse of the two others were deposited at the mortuary of the hospital.

The unit commander also revealed that sensitisation programmes were organised for motorists plying Agbara-Badagry expressway on the need to reduce their speed on the highway.

“This is not the first time, this will happen, the command has continuously warmed motorists on menace of excessive speeding, but some will not listen.

“Avoid excessive speeding, adhere to speed limits and conduct routine vehicle checks for prompt detection and replacement of faulty motor parts before leaving your houses. This is an important way of minimising accidents on our roads,” he said.