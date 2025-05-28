Two Dead As Truck Loaded With Rams Somersaults In Osun

Share

A truck loaded with Sallah rams and cows being conveyed to Ikire, from Kebbi State has somersaulted on Osogbo/Ibadan Expressway.

It was learnt that the truck was loaded with cows, rams, sheep, onions among others.

One of the rescuers at the scene of the incident, told New Telegraph that the truck had left Kebbi State for Ikire, on reaching Oke Ofa area, Gbongan, a neighbouring town to Ikire, the vehicle somersaulted.

He said two persons including the driver died on the spot.

He said the driver might have slept off behind the wheel causing the accident while the trailer somersaulted into the bush with many livestock dead.

He said, “The accident happened in Oke Ofa in Gbongan, two people died They were travelling transporting the rams and cows to ikire.

“As they reached that spot, they entered into a canal; maybe the driver was sleeping, no one knows. He died with the person who accompanied him.”

Olanrewaju Ismail, the Commander, Southwest Security Network (Amotekun), Ayedaade Local Government, who was part of the rescue teams, said, “We were called when the accident happened and when we got here and asked what happened, they told us that the victims were coming from Kebbi State. They are transporting the rams and cows to Ikire.

“There are 18 people in the trailer but the driver and one other person died. Other security agents and people of the town assisted in rescuing some of the people trapped in the bush.”

