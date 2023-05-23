New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
Two Dead As ‘Sleeping Driver’ Rams Into Truck In Ogun

A driver and his motor boy on Tuesday died in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The driver was said to have dozed off, lost control of the wheels, and rammed into a parked vehicle along the road.

The accident happened around Saapade, inbound Lagos, at about 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

He disclosed that the accident involved a Howo truck marked, EKY 65 XF, and a J5 bus with no registration number involved in the crash.

Akinbiyi blamed the crash on speeding and wrongful overtaking on the path of the J5 bus.

Out of the four persons involved in the crash, Akinbiyi said two died and others were rescued unhurt.

“The presumed dead were taken to FOS morgue, Ipara by the owner of the morgue with his ambulance,” Akinbiyi explained.

Quoting eyewitness account, Akinbiyi explained that the Howo truck loaded with Flour Mills products, developed a mechanical problem while in transit and had to be parked off the road to be attended to.

“However, in the course of attending to the vehicle, the J5 Bus which was also loaded with tomatoes, pepper, and the like, rammed into the Howo truck from behind, due to excessive speed and dozing while on wheels, killing the driver and the motor boy instantly due to the impact of the collision,” he said.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, TRACE advised drivers to avoid speeding, to take adequate rest before embarking on a journey, and avoid driving when visibility is poor.

Read Previous

Abiodun: How Amosun Frustrated Dangote From Setting Up N18bn Refinery In Ogun
Read Next

Finally, Seun Kuti Regains Freedom From Police Custody

