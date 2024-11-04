Two Dead As Police, Soldier Clash In Nasarawa

Share

Following a clash between an army officer and a police officer, at least two persons have been confirmed dead at the Agyaragu Market in Obi Local Government Area, Nasarawa State on Sunday.

Confirming the development, the Police Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel said the incident that led to the deaths took place following an investigation into a reported case of motorcycle theft, on Sunday at about 12: 30 PM.

According to the statement, after the theft case was reported, a suspect was arrested by a police operative in collaboration with a Police Special Constabulary attached to Jenkwe Division, Obi Local Government Area at Agyaragu Market.

READ ALSO

While conveying the suspect to the police station, however, a soldier (name not mentioned) who was said to be serving in Borno State but came home on pass, attacked the police operatives in a bid to prevent the operatives from effecting the arrest.

However, the statement alleged that the soldier brought out a knife and stabbed the Police Special Constabulary.

“In self-defence, the soldier was overpowered, and his knife was used against him. They both sustained varying degrees of injuries, and the wounded soldier was subsequently confirmed dead,” the statement read in part.

Share

Please follow and like us: