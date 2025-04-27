Two Dead, 6 Injured In Oyo-ogbomoso Road Accident

Share

Two people lost their lives while six were injured in a road accident that occurred along the Oyo-Ogbomoso Road on Friday.

This was even as another driver escaped death as the truck he was driving fell off the Pen Cinema Bridge, Agege, Old Abeokuta Road, Lagos.

Sources revealed to the Sunday Telegraph that the accident involved a commercial Nissan car, which reportedly ran into rocks placed as barricades by a construction company near the Ipeba area.

It was gathered on Saturday that the accident, which occurred around 7:00 am, claimed the lives of the driver and a female passenger whose identities have not been revealed.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) from the Oolo Unit responded promptly to the emergency, it was learnt.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the injured victims have been taken to Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, for medical attention.

The remains of the deceased were deposited at the morgue of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, a truck driver yesterday escaped death when his truck fell from Pen Cinema Bridge, Agege, Old Abeokuta Road, Lagos.

Eyewitness said that the truck with registration mark GGE 624 YJ, after losing control on the bridge, fell into the Commercial Volkswagen Buses Park beneath the bridge of Pen Cinema.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASEMA) Spokesperson, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, said the driver of the truck suffered grievous fractures to both hands.

He said during the preliminary investigation, it was gathered that the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle while navigating the bridge . In the process the truck plunged from the bridge, landing on the two commercial buses stationed beneath the bridge.

“LASTMA Officers immediately moved to the scene and successfully extricated the severely injured driver and handed him over to the officers of the Elere Police Division. He was subsequently conveyed to the General Hospital, Ile-Epo, for urgent medical intervention.”

Taofiq said in a bid to safeguard other road users and forestall secondary incidents, the Agency’s personnel swiftly secured the accident site by cordoning off the area and diverting vehicular traffic. Thereafter, operatives of the LASEMA Response Unit then cleared the wreckage, thereby restoring unimpeded traffic flow along the axis.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, admonished all motorists, particularly truck operators, to exhibit heightened vigilance and circumspection, especially with the onset of the rainy season.

He further urged commercial bus drivers to strictly comply with extant road safety protocols and enjoined drivers to adhere to the newly installed speed limiting devices, a measure strategically deployed to mitigate accidents and promote collective road safety.

Mr. Bakare-Oki also extended heartfelt wishes for the rapid and full recovery of the injured driver.

