Two Dead, 23 Injured In Ebonyi Auto Crash

Two passengers, a nine-month-old baby girl and an adult female, lost their lives in a road accident that occurred on Sunday, April 13, at the Uduma junction area of the Uburu community in the Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

New Telegraph gathered that the bus, which was carrying about 25 people, including children, lost control and collided with another vehicle while navigating a sharp bend at high speed.

According to the statement issued on Monday, the Public Relations Officer DUFUTH, Agwụ Nwogo said the impact caused the bus to summersault three times, resulting in severe injuries to the passengers.

The victims were rushed to David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital (DUFUTH), Uburu, by locals within the community.

He added, the victims who were indigenes of Ebonyi State residing in Imo state were travelling back to their station after a burial ceremony at Okporike, Abakaliki, when the tragic incident occurred and were rushed to the hospital for expert management.

Nwogo noted that the hospital activated the emergency response protocols to provide care to the victims of the road accident, adding that two were confirmed dead on arrival, while 23 others sustained serious injuries, ranging from crushed hand injuries, fractures, lacerations and severe traumatic brain injuries.

The hospital management has expressed sadness over the incident and assured the public that everything possible is being done to ensure the injured receive the best medical care.

“As of today, 18 patients, including the driver, are receiving treatment at DUFUTH’s Accident and Emergency department, Surgery Ward, and Intensive Care Unit.

“Four patients with minor injuries were stabilized and discharged after receiving treatment”.

“However, an 11-month-old child who sustained severe traumatic brain injury remains in critical condition and is currently admitted to the intensive care unit, where she is being supported by an artificial respirator due to failing respiration.”

