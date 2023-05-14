Two-day Old Baby Dumped At IDP Camp In Edo

A baby suspected to be two days old was found dumped within the premises of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, in Uhogua, near Benin, in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Coordinator of the camp, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, while disclosing this to newsmen said the baby was in dire need of breast feeding.

According to Pastor Folorunsho, an unknown person dumped the baby at the camp’s woods, which is an entrance into the camp on Friday at about 11a.m.

He said the baby, presently under medical care at the camp health facility, was dumped by the person with a note.

“We discovered the baby who is about a day or two old at our woods on the entrance into the camp. “The baby was dumped with a note which read ‘please help me take care of him.

I cannot take care of him, because I don’t have anything and I don’t want to kill him also, so he is your own please’.

The coordinator said that the development had been reported to relevant authority as well as security agencies in the state, namely the Ministry of Women Affairs, Police and the Department of State Service (DSS).

Meanwhile, Folorunsho has appealed to the mother of the child to be confident enough to come out, adding that child is in need of breast feeding .

“I encourage the mother of the child to come out and not be afraid, if not for anything so that the baby can be given breast milk, while we solicit support for them.

“Or we could mobilise to raise and rent a house for her (mother), help with food and other things, since she said the reason for her action is because she cannot take care of the child.

“If she has support, I am sure, she will be able to take care of the baby. If the woman will be there, we will be supporting the child.

“But in the absence of that, we are ready to take care of the child and train him like other children here, because some children we have here were brought in here quite young, though this is the youngest.”

Folorunsho also appealed to well meaning Nigerians to assist the child with baby clothes, food and other nutrition items.