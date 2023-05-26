Two Clergies Abducted In Yola Regains Freedom

The Police in Adamawa State have said the command has rescued two clergies, Rev Mike Ochigbo and Pastor John Moses who were abducted by gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Sulaiman Nguroje disclosed that the two men were abducted around Nyibango general area along army barracks road on the fateful day.

Shortly after the incident, Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola issued a stern statement to the criminals and vowed to rescue two abducted men of God.

Nguroje said, “Further to the Command’s commitment to enhance proactive strategies, the Command on 26/5/2023 disconnect a criminal network connecting part of Gujubabu, Bole, Yolde Pate and part of Yadim, in Yola South and Fufore local government areas.

The operation which was carried out by the Command’s operatives led by Commander Crack Squad in a joint operation with Hunters of Tabbital Pulaku hunters yielded positive results.

The outcome of these successes follow-up on collaborative strategy with Hunters to dislodge criminal hideouts, designed by the command to rescue the Kidnapped Victims and apprehend the Culprits.

The suspected kidnappers upon sighting our men around the hideout, engaged them in a gun duel as a result One (i) of them was neutralized, while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“Interestingly, One AK-47 rifle with twenty-five rounds of live Ammunition was recovered and the Victims were rescued unharmed”.

The Commissioner of Police CP Afolabi Babatola while expressing happiness, praised SP Dibal Husseni Tijjani, Commander Crack Squad, his Men, and Hunters for the gallantry performance displayed, directs them to further give Hot chase to those on the run and ensure they are denied the opportunity of re-grouping anywhere in the State.

The CP calls on the populace to always work in synergy and give timely information to the police especially the whereabouts of Criminals and rid them out from their hideouts, especially those on the run with bullet wounds if seen.

The police boss equally assured the Government and good people of Adamawa state, of the Command’s Continuous effort to dislodge all criminal hideouts and black spots in Adamawa state, Nguroje said.