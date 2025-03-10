Two Chinese Jailed For Illegal Mining In Kwara

Share

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Ilorin has convicted and sentenced two Chinese, Yang Chao and Wu Shan Chuan, to prison for illegal mining of solid minerals in Kwara State.

They were convicted with their company, Crius Chemical Nigeria Limited.

The duo were prosecuted on a one-count charge, bordering on dealing with illegal solid minerals mining.

The charge reads: “That you, Yang Chao, Wu Shan Chuan, and Crius Chemical Nigeria Limited, sometime in March 2024, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, engaged in dealing with minerals without lawful authority, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 134(b) of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007.”

They pleaded “guilty” when it was read to them, following which Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Sesan Ola reviewed the facts of the case through a witness, an operative of the Commission, who tendered the defendants’ extra-judicial statements, a report from the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency, and the defendants’ passports, all of which were admitted in evidence.

Satisfied that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubts, Justice Awogboro, found the defendants guilty, convicted and sentenced them to two years imprisonment each or to pay N1 million fine respectively.

The N1 million fine was also extended to the company.

In addition to their sentences, the convicts are to remit the sum of N14million in royalties to the federal government while all solid minerals found in the premises of the company, located at No. 1, Idi Ope Road, along Ogunmakin-Odede Road, Omi, Ogun State were forfeited to the federal government.

