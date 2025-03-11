Two Chinese Jailed For Illegal Mining In Kwara

Share

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of a Federal High Court in Ilorin has convicted and sentenced two Chinese, Yang Chao and Wu Shan Chuan, to prison for illegal mining of solid minerals in Kwara State.

They were convicted alongside their company, Crius Chemical Nigeria Limited following their arraignment on a count charge bordering on dealing with illegal solid minerals mining by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

They however pleaded guilty when the charge was read to them. Afterwards, EFCC’s lawyer, Sesan Ola, reviewed the facts of the case through a witness, an operative of the Commission, who tendered the defendants’ extra-judicial statements, a report from the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency, and the defendants’ passports, all of which were admitted in evidence.

Satisfied that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubts, Justice Awogboro, pronounced the defendants guilty, convicted and sentenced them to two years imprisonment each with an option of N1 million fine. The N1 million fine was also extended to the company.

