Two Children Allegedly Missing In Lagos

Two children, Amirat Adeniji and Kadijat have been reportedly missing in the Ajegunle Area of Lagos State, New Telegraph reports.

It was gathered that the children went missing on New Year’s Eve at their residence at Mobil Road, Ajegunle-Apapa, Lagos on Monday.

Amirat’s father, Rasheed Adeniji, said, “The children were playing in the passage. The person who saw them last said they were holding N50 notes that they wanted to go and buy biscuits and he told them to go back.

“My wife said she did not know who gave them money to buy biscuits. I don’t understand. We haven’t seen them since then. One of them is the child of my neighbour. She’s just going to be two years old.

“I’m appealing to Nigerians who may know the children’s whereabouts to please come to our aid. They were (probably) kidnapped.”

He added, “We have not seen them. We have been to several police stations.”

Adeniji’s brother, Lukman, however, said; he heard another boy went missing in the area on Monday after the two children were missing.

Lukman in a telephone conversation, said, “They both held themselves that they were going to buy biscuits and the person that saw them questioned them. So, the person said he went on his own business after they said they were going to buy biscuits.

“Since then, we haven’t seen them. They’re girls of four years and two years. The incident happened around 1 pm.

“As a matter of fact, today (Monday), I learnt they were even looking for another boy in that area. Making like three now.”

The Divisional Police Officer at Amukoko in the area where the incident was reported, Bawa Malik, said he would work with other stations on the matter. “We learnt it happened at Ajegunle but we have not got anything yet,” he said, on Monday