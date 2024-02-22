Two Charged With Murder For Super Bowl Parade Shooting

Two men have been charged with murder for last week’s deadly shooting at the Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City. A woman died and 22 others were injured during the shooting, which police said stemmed from the two men arguing.

The charged men – identified as Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays – were both shot and wounded during the incident. Two teenagers were charged with resisting arrest and gun violations last week.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker of Jackson County said at a press conference on Tuesday that the two men had been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, reports the BBC. Mays was the one who got into an argument at the event and drew a handgun, Ms Peters Baker alleged.