February 22, 2024
Two Charged With Murder For Super Bowl Parade Shooting

Two men have been charged with murder for last week’s deadly shooting at the Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City. A woman died and 22 others were injured during the shooting, which police said stemmed from the two men arguing.

The charged men – identified as Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays – were both shot and wounded during the incident. Two teenagers were charged with resisting arrest and gun violations last week.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker of Jackson County said at a press conference on Tuesday that the two men had been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, reports the BBC. Mays was the one who got into an argument at the event and drew a handgun, Ms Peters Baker alleged.

