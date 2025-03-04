Two Burnt To Death In Oyo Petrol Station

Share

No fewer than two lives was lost in a tanker fire incident in a filling station at the Orita Challenge Area of Ibadan, Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Confirming the tragic incident on Tuesday, the State Fire Services Agency General Manager, Yemi Akinyinka noted that a petrol tanker driver and his motor boy lost their lives in the incident.

According to Akinyinka the fire service immediately deployed its men to the scene after receiving information about the fire at 5:15 am.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the tanker driver lost control as a result of a brake failure which resulted in the tanker spilling its content, thereby catching fire in the process.

Akinyinka added that the timely intervention of men of the Oyo State fire service and other private fire services helped put out the fire before it escalated into full-blown disaster in the residential area.

The Fire Service chief stated that the driver and the boy were not so lucky as they were burnt to death with the remains handed over to the officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) at the scene.

He stated that the fire had been controlled, and more details about the incident would later be provided

“We got information about the GABSTAB Mega Petrol Station, Orita Challenge, fire incident at 5:15 am and deployed our men immediately.

“The driver and motor boy were burnt to death.”

