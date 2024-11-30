Two brothers, suspected accomplice arraigned for alleged N10m theft, property damage

Share

Two brothers, Saheed Giwa and Yusuf Giwa, alongside an alleged accomplice, Timothy Okeleye, have been arraigned before the Tinubu Chief Magistrate Court over allegations of conspiracy, forcible entry, willful property damage, and theft of building materials valued at ₦10 million.

The defendants appeared before Magistrate A.O. Alogba following their arraignment by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon-Ikoyi, Lagos.

Counsel for the FCID, Morufu Animashaun informed the court that the defendants conspired and unlawfully entered the premises of SOC Viva 4 Limited, located at Okah Avenue, Redeem Close, Off Emily Akinola Street, Akoka, Lagos, in 2023.

The prosecution alleged that the trio forcibly broke the padlock at the property’s entrance, demolished the security house, and stole building materials worth ₦10 million.

The alleged actions, according to the prosecutor, contravene Sections 411, 340, 350, and 287 of the Lagos State Criminal Law, Cap. C17 Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all charges, prompting the prosecutor to ask the court to set a trial date and remand the accused in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) until the case is concluded.

However, defence counsel appealed for bail, arguing that the charges were bailable offences.

Magistrate Alogba granted bail to each defendant in the sum of ₦500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties are required to provide proof of two years’ tax payments and affidavits of means of livelihood.

Magistrate Alogba ordered the defendants’ remand at the Correctional Facility until bail conditions are met and adjourned the case to February 17, 2025, for further mention.

