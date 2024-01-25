Two Brothers at War Over Anambra Chieftaincy Crisis

Background

Ofala festival is a yearly celebration by tradition- al rulers in Igbo land, South East, Nigeria, to mark their years on the throne. During such occasions prominent per- sons are conferred with chieftaincy titles as a measure of appreciation for their various contributions to the socio-economic development of those communities by the traditional rulers. Besides, non-indigenes of the communities, who the traditional rulers deemed worthy of such honours, are also recognised and honoured with chieftaincy titles on such occasions. It was in keeping in line with this traditional practice that between December 29, 2023 and January 4, 2024, three traditional rulers in the state during the celebration of their Ofala respectively bestowed honourary chieftaincy titles on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, a Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, and others who are not indigenes of any of the three communities.

It should be noted, however, that Ubah is a revered traditional title holder of his community, Nnewi, in Nnewi South of the state. The three traditional rulers are; Igwe Gerald Mbamalu of Ojoto community in Idemili South Local Government Area; Igwe Damian Ezeani of Neni of Anaocha Local Government Area; and Igwe Felix Ekemezie Ebelendu of Agulueze- chukwu in Orumba North Local Government Area. The Igwe of Neni was said to have conferred a honourary chieftaincy title on Ubah on December 29, 2023 when he celebrated his Ofala.

Soludo hammers

While the euphoria and cel- ebrations that greeted the confer- ment of the chieftaincy titles on Ubah and others honoured by these communities were yet to die down, the state government waded the big stick, as Governor Professor Charles Soludo, announced the nul- lification of the honourary titles on Ubah and others as well as the suspension of the three Igwes, on the ground that the traditional rulers went beyond their remit in carrying out such duty as they were said not to conform with the Traditional Rulers Law on the conferment of chieftaincy titles and for not seeking the express permission of the state government. The suspension of the mon- archs was conveyed in a letter titled, ‘Notice of suspension of your recognition as traditional ruler of Neni’, which was signed by the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr Tonycollins Nwabun- wanne, and dated January 8, 2024, with reference number MLGCCA/ HC/2022/T/025/001/103.

The suspension letter reads in part; “The Code of Conduct for traditional rulers in Anambra (issued by the traditional rulers) provides that no traditional ruler can confer Chieftaincy title on any- one from outside his domain (his community) without obtaining the permission of the traditional ruler of the recipient’s community. “Furthermore, in the interest of security, order and good governance of the state, the state government has equally in addition to the Code of Conduct issued a directive through this Ministry to the effect that no such chieftaincy title should be conferred by a traditional ruler on a recipient outside his town/ community without obtaining clearance from the Ministry.

“Among other reasons, this regulation is to curtail observed abuses including a growing trend whereby a minority of traditional rulers have demonstrated a penchant for trading Chieftaincy titles for money thereby bringing the traditional institution to ridicule and disrepute.’’

Withdrawal of titles

Following the action of the state government and perhaps to avoid further backlash, the traditional rulers were said to have forthwith and at different times announced the withdrawal of the titles on Ubah, who apparently is the one in the eyes of the storm as the other title holders were inconsequential in this unfolding drama. The Igwe of Neni was widely reported to have in a viral video online tendered apology to the state government and Soludo for his action, as he was quoted to have said, “I wish to say that I am the suspended traditional ruler of Neni. The reason for my suspension is that I conferred chieftaincy titles on some individuals without obtaining appropriate clearance. I want to offer my profound and unreserved apology with all sincerity and humility to the Anambra State government and the governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo. “I am currently the chairman of the Anambra Central Traditional Rulers Forum. If any of my traditional rulers have committed this kind of offence, I also apologise on their behalf.’’

Confirmation

This was later confirmed by the state government through the media aide to the governor, who days later addressed the media on the development. “It has come to the attention of Anambra State Government that Igwe F.E. Ebelendu of Aguluezechuk- wu in Aguata Local government area, Igwe Onwuamaeze Damian Ezeani of Neni in Anaocha Local government area and Igwe Gerald Obuna- dike Mbamalu of Ojoto in Idemili South local government area have respectively apologized to Anambra State Government and withdrawn and cancelled the phantom chieftaincy titles conferred on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, as it contravenes the State Traditional Rulers’ law. “This action by the three traditional rulers was in direct contravention of the State Traditional Rulers’ code, which outlines the rules and regulations regarding the granting and revocation of chieftaincy titles.

“Consequently, the titles of Ikemba Ojoto, Odenjiinji Neni and Dike Eji Eje Ogu earlier bestowed on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah have been withdrawn and cancelled by the three Igwes. “This was contained in their respective letters of apology to the State Government which also confirmed the withdrawal and cancellation of the Chieftaincy titles which they variously described as nullity.”

Obi of Onitsha intervenes

While many thought that the dust raised by the unfortunately incident was dying down, the ante was further raised by the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, who in his official capacity as the Chairman of Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers in the State, wrote a formal letter to the state governor on the matter. In the letter, he raised a 14-point poser, in which he falls short of frontally attacking the state governor for his action, which he noted cast asper- sion on the traditional institution and an insult on the personalities of the traditional rulers. The Obi’s letter, many watchers and observers believed is a condemnation of Soludo’s action is more than meet the eyes as it revealed a deep seated issue in the state, which the governor tried to paper over. However, Achebe, who apparently must have had enough of the governor decided to come all out to speak for the traditional rulers and save their blushes. Achebe contended that the said letter suspending the monarchs should have been routed through Council before being made a public affair, insisting that it was a calculated attempt to bring the traditional Institution to public odium.

He further contended that the letter sent to his office after it had been made public was an after-thought, lamenting that it has caused so much embarrassment to him following several phone calls from his colleagues who felt that he was in the know of the said suspension before it greeted the media forums. “My suspicion that your letter was an after-thought was buttressed by the fact that your letter of suspension to lgwe Damian Ezeani of the same date, 8th January 2024, was already trending virally on social media for well over twenty four hours prior to my receipt of your letter. I was embarrassingly inundated with phone calls and messages from traditional rulers and other persons seeking clarification from me as chairman of ASTRC regarding a situation to which I was not privy. ‘‘This act, amongst many others, was seen by the traditional rulers of Anambra State as a measure of the worth of the traditional institution to the present administration.”

Achebe further noted that the action of the state governor was to ridicule the traditional institution and that it shows lack of respect for the institution, which has legal backing, otherwise, the right thing for the governor to have done was to have referred the matter to the Council to address before going public with it. Not following this procedure, he said shows that the governor has an axe to grind not only with the Council but Ubah. This is obvious from his condemnation of the manner that Ubah was denigrated in the letter by the state government, in which Ubah was simply described as, ‘one Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.’ “In conclusion, I would like to state very clearly that your handling of this matter of conferment of honourary chieftaincy titles is the apogee of the progressive dehumanisation and dismantling of the traditional institution of Anambra State by the present administration.”

Achebe ended his missive with this clincher; “By their office, age, attainment and standing in society, they deserve far better respect and dignity, than being publicly bullied and unfairly shamed at every opportunity by people in the State government. “He further reminded them also, that the Federal government and other State government’s hold the traditional institutions in high esteem, and wondered what has gone wrong in Anambra State.”

Ubah’s boldface

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah is said not to be a stranger to controversies as he has over the years be in the eye of the storm and public domain for different reasons, both couth and uncouth. However, speculations are rife that the reason for his present travail in the hand of Soludo may, however, not be unconnected to his desire to contest the position of the state governor, which Soludo presently occupies in 2025 when the office will be up for grabs. In his reaction to the unfolding drama, Ubah described the suspension of the monarchs and withdrawal of his chieftaincy titles as done in bad faith, noting that it was an act of envy on the side of the governor. “The governor is frustrated by my acceptance and popularity; he is jittery about the next governorship election, but I leave him to his conscience,” said Ubah.

Ohanaeze leader speaks

However, Comrade Uchenna Chukwuka, a chieftain of the Ohaneze Youth Wing, is one of those who appeared to have sided with Soludo, as he described the action of the three traditional rulers as unbecoming of elders of their status, adding that they knew about the law, which was drafted by them yet they chose to disobey it. “How can you make a law and go behind to disobey it and you know the grave consequences of what you have done? He queried. Adding, “If you say that you did not confer Chieftaincy titles because of the love for money why did you choose not to refer to the respective colleagues of yours where the candidates came from as stipulated by the law? “That to me shows desperation on their own part and when the law comes into play you begin to draw sentiments and above all you have apologised to the government, meaning that you have admitted to the crime that you committed.”