Two Brazil Returnees Excrete 116 Wraps Of Heroin, Cocaine In NDLEA Custody

Two Brazil returnees, Ofoma Sunday and Ukachukwu Frank Ikechukwu, have excreted a total of 116 wraps of heroin and cocaine they ingested after days in observatory custody following their arrest by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said one of the suspects, 46-year-old Ofoma was arrested on Tuesday, September 16, at terminal 2 of the Lagos airport upon his arrival from Laos, Brazil on an Ethiopian airlines flight.

Babafemi said he was taken for body scan which confirmed ingestion of illicit drugs. Ofoma had left Nigeria for Brazil on September 3rd to courier the consignment to Lagos for a reward of $2,500 upon successful delivery.

A swift follow-up operation was conducted at Eliata Hotel in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos State where Ofoma was instructed to meet Nweke Jude Chuckwudi who was designated to oversee the excretion of the drugs at the hotel and recover them. The 55-year-old Nweke was arrested in the process. A total of 111 wraps of heroin weighing 1.452 kilograms were egested in eight excretions by Ofoma.