Two Bodies Recovered, Five Rescued In Lekki Building Collapse

…More people may still be under rubbles – NEMA

Two male bodies have so far been retrieved, with five victims rescued with serious injuries after a two-storey building collapsed at Mega Mall, Mobil road, Inikpa villa, Ikota, Ajah area of Lagos.

Confirming the tragedy, Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Ter­ritorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said those rescued have been taken to the hospitals he didn’t disclose, while rescue operation continues with efforts of multiple responder agencies from both Lagos and Federal Government.

Making this known in a statement shared with journalists, Farinloye said the cause of the collapse is unknown yet, adding that investigations will be conducted into the accident.

“The LTO received a distress call after a building collapse at the above address situated at Ikota, Ajah axis of Lagos State. On arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a two (2) storey building under construction was found to have collapsed.

“The immediate cause of the incident is unknown and further investigation will be conducted.

“So far, the bodies of an adult male and a young boy have been recovered and five (5) adult males with serious injuries have been rescued and taken to the hospital.

“Information indicates that more people are likely to still be under the rubble. Search and rescue operation is ongoing.” He concluded.

