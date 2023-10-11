Two Benue Varsity Students Clinch Merit Awards From BBC Broadcaster

Two final year students of the Department of Mass Communication at the Benue State University, Makurdi, yesterday bag merit awards from veteran broadcaster, Peter Okwoche of the British Broadcasting Corporation, (BBC) Focus on Africa programme.

The students, Comfort Apeh and Brian Torsar Ula received the awards as the best female and overall while Ula was best male student.

The winners, Comfort Apeh has CGPA of 4.42 while Mr. Byran Torsar Ula has 3.81 CGPA.

Presenting the awards to the recipients at the conference hall of the office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, the initiator, Okwoche stated that it would be an annual event to encourage excellence.

He announced that each recipient would take home a laptop computer, cash of N50,000 and sponsorship for one month training at a media house and would receive N30,000 at the end of the month.

Head of the Mass Communication Department, Rev. Father Professor Vitalis Torwel, expressed appreciation to the initiator and enjoined him to sustain the initiative.

Dr. Benjamin Ejuwa Ogbu, Chairman of the Peter Okwoche Merit Award Steering Committee, explained that ‘Apeh emerged the best female and overall while Ula was best male student’.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Joe Iorapuu, represented by Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Professor Mike Odey, commended the initiator and urged him to feature the development on his BBC Focus on Africa programme.

The award winners currently 400 Level Undergraduate Degree programme in Mass Communication.

In separate remarks, the recipients thanked the initiator and said they would reciprocate the gesture by dedicating themselves to professional excellence.

Comfort Apeh said she would pursue a career in Advertising, while Torsar Ula said he would wish to be a broadcast journalist after his mentor Peter Okoche.