Two ASPs, 4 Inspectors Detained Over Extortion In Anambra

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has ordered detention of the six officers involved in alleged extortion of a drink seller around the ever-busy Upper Iweka area of Onitsha, the commercial city of the state.

Command Spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement said the officers would be in detention pending the outcome of ongoing investigations. He said the officers include two Assistant Superintendents of Police and four Inspectors of Police.

“Meanwhile, the senior officers connected to the incident have been queried, while statements from the other ranks involved have been taken under caution in line with established Police investigative procedures.

“The Command has also initiated steps to arrest the alleged POS operator in Onitsha, whose involvement suggests possible conspiracy in the incident.

“Furthermore, through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Okpoko, the Command invites and awaits the victim involved in the complaint to come forward to provide additional testimony to aid the investigation and guide further disciplinary action. “The Anambra State Police Command assures members of the public that the matter is being treated with the seriousness it deserves.”