Two Arrested With Arms, Ammunition In Lagos

Share

Two hoodlums have been arrested with arms and ammunition after another failed attack on Wood Island Estate in the Ishawo area of Ikorodu in Lagos State.

One of those arrested was Rasak Segun, who was arrested in possession of a white pistol, while trying to escape through a neighboring estate but he was arrested by vigilante members and was swiftly handed over to the police at Owutu Police Station.

Meanwhile, angry house owners and other residents have mobilized themselves to prevent another takeover of the area by land speculators, who demolished more than one hundred houses in the area recently.

The suspect confessed to members of the Isawo community that he was mobilized to Ikorodu from Ajah by a man he identified as Owolabi ,whose father allegedly demolished more than one hundred houses without any legal document in the area .

Another unidentified person was also arrested in the community with three guns, which were concealed in a Toyota Corolla car.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla car and some other people, now at large had reportedly invaded Ola Inukan, when members of the area challenged them. Other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene but the driver was arrested and handed over to the police.

Share