Two Arrested Over Death Of Businesswoman In Benue

The Benue State Police Command has charged Terver Agwa and Terna Agwa, residents of Mbapen in Kendev, Tombo village of Buruku Local Government Area of the state to Makurdi Magistrate Court over alleged murder and theft of a businesswoman to the tune of N490,000.

Appearing before the court, the two suspects were charged with three counts of crimes bordering on robbery, culpable homicide, and criminal conspiracy.

The prosecuting police officer, Inspector Godwin Ato, told the court that the two accused had misled their victim into believing they were selling bags of rice.

READ ALSO:

He further informed the court that when the woman arrived at their Buruku home to purchase the aforementioned rice, the two accused planned a scheme to entice her to a secluded bush where they killed her by strangulation, buried her body in a shallow grave, and made off with her N490,000.

Ato went on to say that the husband of the deceased later reported the incident to the police, claiming that his wife had gotten a call about the aforementioned rice bags from Terver Agwa, one of the accused.

The two accused were taken into custody during a police inquiry, and it is said that they both admitted to doing the crime.

The two defendants were placed under detention at the Makurdi Correctional Centre by Magistrate Kelvin Mbanongon, who also postponed the case to February 19 for additional consideration.