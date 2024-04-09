Two Arrested For Impersonation, Extortion In Lagos Ports

Two men have been taken into custody by the Lagos State Maritime Police Command on charges of extortion and impersonation.

ASP Rowland Ehinmode, the Command’s spokesperson while confirming the arrest on Tuesday said the defendants were taken into custody last Tuesday, April 2 on charges of, among other things, conspiracy and forging official and investigative documents from the Maritime Police Command.

“They were arrested after a complaint was lodged at the Maritime Police Command Headquarters that some containers were blocked with purported documents from the Command, contrary to the directives of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Maritime, Lagos, Mrs Rhoda Olofu.

“The AIG, on assumption of office in November 2023, ordered the immediate release of all containers blocked or placed on lien at the ports without cogent reasons.

“This was to give effect to the Federal Government’s policy on Ease of Doing Business at the country’s seaports.

“She warned that blocking of containers should be based only on credible information,” he said.

However, according to the image creator, the inquiry showed that the accused had plotted and falsified official paperwork from the Maritime Police Command.

In addition, he claimed that they pretended to be Command officers and stopped over 20 containers in an attempt to demand money from clearing agents and consignees.

Ehinmode claimed that the AIG disapproved of the immoral, dishonest, and criminally motivated people posing as Maritime Police Command personnel.

“The AIG advised port users to always verify from the Maritime Police Command the authenticity of any purported investigation activities or container blockage letters.”