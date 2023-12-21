Two Arrested As Police Raid Fake Drinks Factory In Lagos

Following the circulation of fake drinks across the country, the Lagos State Police Command has announced its shutdown an illicit factory that produces counterfeit beverages in the Ojo area of the State.

This was contained in a statement issued via his verified X account by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to the police image maker, two suspects were apprehended by Ojo Division operators in relation to the illegal act.

The post reads, “Officers of Ojo Division today arrested the duo of Imo Lawrence ‘m’ aged 35 and Magnus Nwonka ‘m’ aged 42 in possession of fake drinks.

“In the course of the investigation, the suspects led detectives to their inconspicuous, multi-room ‘factory’.”

Benjamin, however, disclosed that an investigation is still going on to find out more information about the heinous deed.