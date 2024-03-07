Two Arraigned For Alleged Car Theft Worth N3.5m

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Kaduna State on Wednesday arranged Christian Thomas, 40 and one other over alleged N3.5 million car theft.

The defendants are on two counts charges of conspiracy and theft, to which they have pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendants, along with other people at large, committed the crimes on February 24 at Goni Gora on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

He claimed that the defendants planned to steal Mrs Rita Raymond’s Toyota Corolla with the registration number MIG 149 GK.

According to Leo, the defendants and their accomplices stole the car from where the owner had parked it.

READ ALSO:

“The complainant reported the case at the police station and following investigation the defendants were arrested,’’ he said.

The prosecution stated that the charges violated sections 281 and 217 of Kaduna State’s Penal Code, 2017.

The penal code mandates a three-year prison sentence for stealing and two years for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendants bail in the amount of N100,000 apiece, with two sureties in the same amount.

Emmanuel stated that the sureties must be gainfully employed and dwell within the court’s jurisdiction.

The case has been scheduled for a hearing on April 22.