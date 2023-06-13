New Telegraph

June 13, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Two APC Members…

Two APC Members Die In Auto Crash

At least two members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Imo State who were travelling to Abuja for the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday died in an auto crash.

New Telegraph gathered that the bus conveying them, had a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle along Agbor road in Delta State.

According to the party Source, two persons in the bus had been confirmed dead while others who had suffered various degrees of injuries were taken to nearby hospitals.

It was also gathered that two men from the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state’s Amaraku community died in the car accident.

The victims, according to a party official, who asked to remain anonymous, are the coordinators for Patrick Ndubueze, a senator-elect for Imo North, and Mirriam Onuoha, a representative-elect for the Okigwe North Federal Constituency.

Cajetan Duket, the state’s APC spokesperson, confirmed the incident when contacted, adding that only two people have been confirmed dead by the party.

Post Views: 75
Tags:

Read Previous

10th Assembly: Work With Whosoever Becomes Speaker, Group Tells Tinubu
Read Next

JUST-IN: Akpabio Defeats Yari To Emerge President Of 10th Senate

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023