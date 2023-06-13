Two APC Members Die In Auto Crash

At least two members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Imo State who were travelling to Abuja for the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday died in an auto crash.

New Telegraph gathered that the bus conveying them, had a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle along Agbor road in Delta State.

According to the party Source, two persons in the bus had been confirmed dead while others who had suffered various degrees of injuries were taken to nearby hospitals.

It was also gathered that two men from the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state’s Amaraku community died in the car accident.

The victims, according to a party official, who asked to remain anonymous, are the coordinators for Patrick Ndubueze, a senator-elect for Imo North, and Mirriam Onuoha, a representative-elect for the Okigwe North Federal Constituency.

Cajetan Duket, the state’s APC spokesperson, confirmed the incident when contacted, adding that only two people have been confirmed dead by the party.