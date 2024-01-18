Two Al-Qalam University Students Abducted In Kastina

Al-Qalam University in Katsina State has confirmed the kidnapping of two of its students who were returning from Niger State.

Malam Akilu Abubakar, the institution’s spokesman who confirmed the development on Thursday said, “We wish to address recent reports regarding two female students of our school who were kidnapped on January 15, 2024.

“The students were on their way to Katsina from Niger State to resume their studies.

“They were among the passengers traveling in a commercial vehicle at the time of the abduction.

“Their last contact with their families was when they reached Zaria en route to Katsina. Information regarding the circumstances of their abduction is still scanty, as the incident did not happen at the university.

“The university has contacted the families of the students, who have confirmed the sad development,” he said.